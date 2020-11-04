Advertisement

If you’re curbside voting in Wisconsin, here’s what you need to know

All Wisconsin polling places are required to offer curbside voting
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An option for those with a disability, COVID-19, or symptoms is curbside voting, and every polling location in Wisconsin is required to offer it.

During this past spring election, the lines were long for both curbside and in-person voting in Green Bay. Yet, this time around things are different.

Shawn Smurawa is doing curbside voting for the first time.

“It was simple, 13 minutes it took,” Smurawa said.

Smurawa was at the old Sears polling location in Green Bay on Election Day.

“I have a medical issue that’s the only reason. Otherwise, I’d much rather stand,” Smurawa said.

All Wisconsin polling places are required to offer curbside voting, which is a recommended option for anyone with covid or covid-like symptoms.

“If they’re not able to use the polls or if they’re not able to access the polls, they can use curbside,” Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said.

Each municipality has its own way of doing curbside voting.

You have to either talk to a poll worker outside, ring a bell, or a call the clerk. A poll worker will then bring you out a ballot.

Just make sure you have proper identification.

