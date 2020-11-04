Advertisement

Horizon League announces 2020-2021 basketball schedules

Both Phoenix teams to open at home, without fans.
Horizon League
Horizon League(WBAY)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Horizon League announced its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Wednesday. Both Green Bay teams will open at home, but without fans through at least December. The Phoenix women will begin on December 12 and 13, with Green Bay hosting Milwaukee. The men’s basketball league season will get underway a week later Saturday, December 19 and 20, when Green Bay hosts the Panthers as well before heading to Wright State the following weekend. The nonconference schedules for both the Green Bay men’s and women’s basketball teams are planning to be announced next week.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Badgers-Purdue football game canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
The Badgers have reported 27 active cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 24. That includes 15 athletes and 12 staffers.

Packers

REPORTS: Packers game still on schedule after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports.

News

Packers RB A.J. Dillon tests positive, goes on COVID reserve list

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
Packers running back tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

On the Clock: Reaction to Packers upset by Vikings

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
On the Clock's Packers panel discusses Green Bay's 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Latest News

Sports

On the Clock: Reaction to Packers upset by Vikings

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST
|
On the Clock's Packers panel discusses Green Bay's 26-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Sports

Packers struggle to stop the run against the Vikings

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST
|
By Baillie Burmaster
On Sunday, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was responsible for destroying the Packers defense.

News

Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday.

News

LIVE BLOG: Vikings defeat Packers, 28-22

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay (5-1) has an 8-3-2 record against Minnesota (1-5) at Lambeau Field since 2008.

Sports

Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers vs. Vikings

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST
|
By Dave Schroeder
Get in the know and ready to go with the 'Fast Facts'

Sports

Operation Football: Highlights for Oct. 30 (2/2)

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
Operation Football: Highlights for Oct. 30