Horizon League announces 2020-2021 basketball schedules

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Horizon League announced its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Wednesday. Both Green Bay teams will open at home, but without fans through at least December. The Phoenix women will begin on December 12 and 13, with Green Bay hosting Milwaukee. The men’s basketball league season will get underway a week later Saturday, December 19 and 20, when Green Bay hosts the Panthers as well before heading to Wright State the following weekend. The nonconference schedules for both the Green Bay men’s and women’s basketball teams are planning to be announced next week.

