Grand Chute voters approves fire department staffing referendum

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The voters have spoken in Grand Chute and they overwhelmingly approved the addition of nine more firefighter/paramedics for the town’s fire department. The staffing referendum passed with nearly 70% approval.

Grand Chute has grown dramatically in the past decade with the addition of residences and business, in the town, leading to an increase in calls for public safety like the fire department.

“We had a 62% increase in run volume in the last ten years and we haven’t really done much with the staffing,” says Fire Chief Tim Bantes.

The Grand Chute Fire Department was operating with a staff of 30 that would split up into crews of at least three to man the department’s two stations 24/7.

Chief Bantes says, “When we have more than two calls at the same time we generally have to do a call back, call people in or call our neighbors.”

The department knew it needed to add more staff and it asked the taxpayers to foot the bill. The fire department staffing referendum, approved on Tuesday, will fund nine additional firefighter-paramedic positions, costing households less than $70 a year.

“It was good to see. It was good, I think it was good for public safety, in general, to see that citizens do, they do value it and it’s not just lipservice,” adds Bantes.

Humbled by the support, during the pandemic, the chief says the news positions are only good news for community safety adding, “Every day we try to live up to the expectations, providing the best service that we can and this is going to help the citizens. This is a public safety issue that is going to be addressed.”

Grand Chute hopes to have the nine new firefighter paramedics hired and on the job by the beginning of 2021.

