Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Glenn Grothman has been reelected to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District.
Grothman, who is a member of the Committee on Education and Labor in Congress, has won his fourth term.
He was being challenged by Democrat Jessica King.
Check back for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.