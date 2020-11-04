Advertisement

Georgia Pacific withdraws land request for proposed warehouse in Town of Lawrence

(Source: Georgia Pacific Manufacturing)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia Pacific officials have confirmed they have withdrawn a request for land located in the Town of Lawrence, where the company had proposed building a warehouse.

Mike Kawleski, the Public Affairs Manger for the Green Bay Mill, says the company withdrew the request for a few reasons, one being rezoning uncertainty, and the other being considerable opposition to the project by neighbors.

RELATED: Neighbors speak out against proposed warehouse in Town of Lawrence

Kawleski tells Action 2 News a recommendation was made at an October 7th meeting to not rezone the property, which is currently zoned for agriculture. He says the rezoning was the first step for the project to start, and no land had been bought yet. The recommendation made in October brought about the uncertainty.

As previously reported, there were concerns by residents in the Town of Lawrence regarding the potential warehouse build.

At this time, Kawleski says contact has been made by a number of folks regarding other possible sites, but those sites will need to be vetted and examined to see if they work due to the size and services needed for the project.

Although no timetable has been set to announce any other possible sites, Kawkeski says the company hopes to find a location in the immediate Green Bay area.

