City of Green Bay reports 84% voter turnout
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the City of Green Bay say four out of five registered voters turned out for the 2020 general election.
According to the city, 84% of registered voters turned in a ballot.
As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, poll workers were still counting absentee ballots at the KI Convention Center for the Central County.
An update is expected to be posted once counting has been completed.
Officials say out of the turnout, there were 15,494 people who voted in-person, and 31,891 people who voted by absentee ballot.
