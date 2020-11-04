Advertisement

City of Green Bay calls Election Day an overall success

Also, with word of the Trump campaign threatening a recount in Wisconsin, the mayor said the city will be prepared.
WATCH: Midday voting update in Green Bay
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - City of Green Bay officials are calling election day a success from operations at the polls to the central count location at the KI Convention Center.

Overall, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said he thinks things went very well.

“We had 16 polling locations open, of course thousands of voters who participated on election day, we had hundreds of poll workers that assisted us and made November 3rd possible,” said Mayor Genrich.

Many of those poll workers, the city said, worked tirelessly throughout the night at the central count location, some putting in 24 hours to get each vote counted.

“Central count is an enormous undertaking especially when you’re talking about 31,000 plus absentee ballots, really a history making number for us here in the city,” said Genrich.

The entire count was live streamed on Youtube part of the transparency the city wanted to provide. In the city of Green Bay , 84% of registered voters voted in this election.

Even from a police perspective, the city stayed mostly quiet at the polls.

“We had very few issues, we had to educate some people on a couple things, there were no protests there were a couple people that had a rally outside the KI Center, that was peaceful, very lightly attended, but other than that it was a terrific day for everybody, and I think everybody had their voice heard,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Lastly, with word of the Trump campaign threatening a recount in Wisconsin, the mayor said the city will be prepared.

“We have a paper trail all the ballots are on hand here, they’re available, there’s the official canvass that will be taking place, and if there’s a recount that’s requested and called for, and paid for, we’re certainly prepared to participate in that,” said Mayor Genrich.

