Cattle lost in Hobart barn fire

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Cattle perished in a barn fire in Hobart Tuesday night.

At about 8:44 p.m., the Hobart Fire Department responded to 553 Fernando Drive. A barn that housed young livestock was on fire and the flames were spreading to adjoining buildings.

“Farm personnel along with several neighbors were removing cattle from the effected building and relocating them to a safe place,” reads a statement from the Hobart Fire Department.

Hobart and other local departments were able to contain damage to the main barn and two nearby buildings.

It took three hours to get the fire under control.

“There were no injuries to responding fire crews; however, several cattle were lost in the fire. The owner has not been able to determine at this time how many cattle were lost to the fire,” says the Hobart Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There’s no estimate on the cost of damage at this time.

The following departments responded to the scene: Hobart, Lawrence, De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Oneida, Pulaski, Howard, Suamico, Ledgeview, Wrightstown, Green Bay, Bellevue, Greenleaf, New Franken, Denmark, Morrison, Seymour, Freedom, Wayside, Hollandtown, and County Rescue.

