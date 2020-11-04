Advertisement

Appleton voters described as calm, respectful

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Voting lines an hour or two hours long were still being reported in Appleton Tuesday evening. Earlier today we saw some people who brought along a book -- one even brought a laptop -- to fill the time while they waited.

But one thing people consistently told us was that they were making conversation with other voters in the line and that everything was really calm.

One election inspector told us some were concerned there might be some tension or even people being confrontational but that hasn’t been the case at all despite many voters having to wait a long time to cast their ballot.

“I think the people are very respectful today. Where people anticipated problems, they’re doing very well. You can see me joking around with people, just talking to people keeping them calm. So today has been a good day for us,” Chief Inspector Louise Miller said.

Anyone in line at 8 P.M. when polls close will still be allowed to vote.

Even with the high turnout, the election inspector believes they’ll get their votes counted, including all the absentee ballots, by about 10 P.M.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

