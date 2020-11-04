ANOTHER WONDERFULLY MILD NOVEMBER DAY

Today will be just as nice as yesterday, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. At times through the afternoon you may notice a breezy southwest wind. Highs today today will warm to the upper with a few low 70s sprinkled around too. Today’s highs are about 20 degrees above average.

The warmth and sunshine will continue into the weekend. There will even be the potential to tie or break some high temperature records this weekend!

A stark change will arrive early next week as low pressure and a cold front dive across the upper Midwest. Rain showers will develop on Monday, and by Tuesday the high temperatures won’t rise above 50. The rest of the week will follow suit with some cooler 40s expected. It will also become blustery again as the cooler weather returns.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: More sunshine. Warm for November. Breezy winds HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Passing clouds late. Cool and dry. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. A lighter wind. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another beauty... Near record highs? HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Windy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and windy. More rain develops late. HIGH: 48

