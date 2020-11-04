Advertisement

ANOTHER WONDERFULLY MILD NOVEMBER DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be just as nice as yesterday, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. At times through the afternoon you may notice a breezy southwest wind. Highs today today will warm to the upper with a few low 70s sprinkled around too. Today’s highs are about 20 degrees above average.

The warmth and sunshine will continue into the weekend. There will even be the potential to tie or break some high temperature records this weekend!

A stark change will arrive early next week as low pressure and a cold front dive across the upper Midwest. Rain showers will develop on Monday, and by Tuesday the high temperatures won’t rise above 50. The rest of the week will follow suit with some cooler 40s expected. It will also become blustery again as the cooler weather returns.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: More sunshine. Warm for November. Breezy winds HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Passing clouds late. Cool and dry. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. A lighter wind. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another beauty... Near record highs? HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Windy with late showers and storms. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and windy. More rain develops late. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More above normal temps

Updated: 4 hours ago
With sunshine and a warming southwest breeze, high temperatures this afternoon will be well into the 60s.

Forecast

JUST AS WARM AS YOUR ELECTION DAY...

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day

Updated: 7 hours ago
More sun will prevail with daytime high temperatures well into the 60s.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through the weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
Unseasonably in the 60s

Latest News

Forecast

UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR NOVEMBER...

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Mild evening tonight, clear skies expected

Updated: 21 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Mild evening tonight, clear skies expected

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful election forecast

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST
While normal early November highs are often in the upper 40s, we will see highs in the lower 60s today!

Forecast

UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR NOVEMBER...

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice for voting

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST
While normal early November highs are often in the upper 40s, we will see highs in the lower 60s later this afternoon.

Forecast

A RAPID RISE IN THE TEMPERATURES...

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:08 AM CST
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...