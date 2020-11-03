Advertisement

YOUR VOICE YOUR VOTE: Why Green Bay and other communities are doing a Central Count

Green Bay provides a live stream of the Central Count. Nov. 3, 2020.
Green Bay provides a live stream of the Central Count. Nov. 3, 2020.(City of Green Bay/You Tube)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several communities in Wisconsin have been authorized to use Central Count Absentee Ballot sites. What does that mean? Instead of processing absentee ballots at polling places, they’ll be processed and canvassed at one central location.

In Green Bay, the Central Count is happening at KI Convention Center West Grand Ballroom, 333 Main St.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says a majority of the city’s voters cast a ballot before Election Day. Those ballots are being counted at the Central Count location.

The city says 55 percent of registered voters have already voted.

“Several large cities including Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine and Wausau count their absentee ballots centrally,” says Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Green Bay has set up a live stream so the public can watch the Central Count: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs07UuWLDkE

“Central count facilities are open during Election Day and after 8 p.m. for public and media observation until counting is complete. At these facilities, election inspectors will be reviewing return envelopes for required information before recording these ballots in the poll book. Once a voter number is assigned to the voter, each envelope will be opened, the ballot will be removed and flattened, and the ballot will then be processed on the voting equipment,” says the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“Unofficial election results from municipalities that use central count may be provided to the county clerks and the public in two different phases.  The initial results will either be the totals from ballots cast in person at the polling place on Election Day or may be the totals from absentee ballots processed at central count.  Once both results sets are available, the vote totals from absentee ballots will be added to the polling place totals and complete results sets for each ward will then be posted,” says the WEC.

In Neenah, the Central Count will take place at City Hall on 211 Walnut Street.

Fox Crossing also uses a Central Count.

In Brown County, Central Count authorizations have been granted to De Pere, Green Bay, Allouez, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Hobart, and Suamico.

CLICK HERE for a full list of Central Count locations in Wisconsin.

“Results for each ward in the municipality, or municipalities, that use central count to process absentee ballots should not be considered as complete until all absentee totals have been added to the polling place totals,” says the WEC.

