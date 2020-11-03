Virtual learning continues for students at Unified School District of De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The date for students to return to in-person learning in the Unified School District of De Pere keeps getting pushed back

“School is not ready for your child to be in school next week,” said Board Member Jeff Mirkes.

Board members voted unanimously Monday to continue virtual learning until at least November 24.

District administrators were hoping to welcome kids back November 9, but the board wanted more time to come up with better gating criteria.

“Since meeting as a board two weeks ago, I believe the CDC targets for the two core indicators are prohibitive,” said Board President, David Youngquist.

Under those guidelines, positive cases would need to be at or below 8 percent positive over a 14 day trend for students to switch between learning models.

Youngquist suggested reopening when the spread looked like it did in September or look at the downward trend of positive cases over a certain amount of time.

“I personally don’t know if we’re more likely to open by hitting a particular target, or more likely to see a trend coming down. So that’s why, if possible, I would like the administration to give us two [options] to consider,” said Youngquiest.

Teachers gave the board an update on how virtual learning is going during Monday’s meeting.

They expressed challenges such as making sure kids stay engaged and are getting the help they need.

On the flip side, teachers say it’s going smoothly and some have found attendance improved when classes moved online.

“When I was in school live, I never had a full class, not for a day; and I have nearly 100 percent attendance every day now,” said Erin Krueger who teaches 6th grade at Foxview Intermediate School.

The board will reevaluate the gating criteria at its next meeting on November 16.

