UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR NOVEMBER...

Look for generally sunny skies this afternoon and a breezy southwest wind at times. While normal early November highs are often in the upper 40s, we will see highs in the lower 60s today! Our weather will stay fairly quiet over the next few days as temperatures get progressively warmer.

Skies will stay clear tonight, and lows will only dip into the mid 40s. That’s also unseasonably warm for the first week of November... the normal low is 32. Wednesday should be nearly a carbon copy of today, but highs might be a degree or two warmer getting into the mid 60s. This warm stretch will continue into the weekend when highs could approach 70! The record highs for Saturday and Sunday are 68 and 69 respectively... both could be in jeopardy.

It looks like this weather pattern will come to a crashing halt early next week. A strong cold front will bring showers and possibly thunderstorms by Monday and Tuesday. Winds will increase ahead of this system over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both be breezy, but should remain dry. Clouds will be on the increase... especially on Sunday. Spotty rain showers are possible by Sunday night, but it appears the bulk of the rain will hold off until Monday. Temperatures Monday still look mild... in the 60s, but after the front passes, temperatures will turn noticeably cooler. Tuesday’s high likely stays in the 40s with lows next week back in the 20s to lower 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Tons of sun. Mild and dry. A brisk southwest wind. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Not as cold. LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Warm for November. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Unseasonably warm. A few more clouds, but still mostly sunny. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy. Clouds slowly increase. Near record highs? HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Rain possible at NIGHT. Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers arrive, thunder possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

