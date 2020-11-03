UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR NOVEMBER...

Our beautiful stretch of weather will continue all the way into the weekend. More sun will prevail with daytime high temperatures well into the 60s... And a few spots into the 70s! Nights will be mild too, with low temperatures mostly in the 40s. When it’s all said and done we may be flirting with some record highs as the week unfolds.

Change returns Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves across the area sparking showers and a few storms. Behind the front MUCH COLDER air returns. By mid-week next week high temperatures will only be in the 30s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

THURSDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Not as cold. LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Warm for November. HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Unseasonably warm. A few more clouds, but still mostly sunny. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy. Partly sunny. Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers arrive, thunder possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Left over rain. Breezy and colder. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.