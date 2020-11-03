Things to know for voting in the Nov. 3 Presidential Election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Although millions of people have already voted, polls open at 7 a.m. in Wisconsin for in-person voting on Election Day.

The polls remain open until 8 p.m.

The presidential race is at the top of the ticket. There are also local, state and congressional races on the ballot.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission urges voters to be patient for results. Due to the influx of absentee ballots, state officials cannot say for certain when results will be posted on clerks' websites.

“Due to the pandemic and the high number of absentee ballots, it will likely be Wednesday before all the unofficial results are in,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “It doesn’t mean something went wrong – it means election officials are doing their jobs and making sure every legitimate ballot gets counted.”

If absentee ballots are not yet counted at 8 p.m., workers will continue to process them until they are all counted.

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin had issued 2,061,040 absentee ballots. The state says 1,886,533 ballots have been returned. This includes 644,843 people who voted early and in-person since Oct. 20.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VOTING IN WISCONSIN

Polls are open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Voters who are in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The city of Green Bay recommends voting between 9 a.m. and noon or between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to avoid lines and crowds.

If you have not returned your absentee ballot, you can vote in person on election day.

You can register to vote at the polls. To vote, you must show voter identification:

A Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended, with or without a star in the right-hand corner. A Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card, with or without a star in the right-hand corner. A Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card or driver license without a photo issued under the religious exemption Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service A U.S. passport An identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (May be used even if expired before the most recent general election.) A photo identification card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains date of issuance, signature of student, and an expiration date no later than two years after date of issuance. (May be used even if expired before the most recent general election.) If the university or college ID is expired, the student ID must be accompanied by a separate document that proves current enrollment. Do you have the right ID? CLICK HERE for more information.

Your vote is secure. The state says there’s no evidence that our systems have been compromised.

“The WEC has found no evidence that Wisconsin’s election systems have ever been compromised. We have taken extraordinary steps to ensure that our voter registration and vote counting systems are secure and have many redundancies to protect and backup voter data.”

Face masks are encouraged, but not required for voters. Poll workers and election observers will be required to wear masks.

“We are asking everyone at the polls to observe social distancing inside and outside of polling places, and not to create disturbances about wearing or not wearing face coverings."

Don’t bring signs, political clothing or literature to the polls. It’s called electioneering and it is against the law in Wisconsin.

“We understand that many voters are passionate about their candidates, but please leave your campaign clothing and items at home or in your car when you go to vote."

Wisconsin has no statewide system for reporting unofficial results. Some counties used a Central Count system. Larger cities, including Green Bay, count absentee ballots centrally. Election inspectors review return envelopes before recording the ballot.

“Unofficial election results from municipalities that use central count may be provided to the county clerks and the public in two different phases. The initial results will either be the totals from ballots cast in person at the polling place on Election Day or may be the totals from absentee ballots processed at central count. Once both results sets are available, the vote totals from absentee ballots will be added to the polling place totals and complete results sets for each ward will then be posted.”

What’s the weather going to be like? First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says there will be sunshine and a brisk wind. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Take the forecast with you by downloading our free First Alert Weather app.

