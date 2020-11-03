State reports record amount of daily test results, new cases and hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- COVID-19 testing confirmed 5,771 new cases in Wisconsin Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS). The record amount of new cases in a single day were also part of a record setting 21,115 new test results that were returned in a single day.

The previous record of new test results for a single day was set last week Friday, when 18,692 results were released. The previous daily record of new cases was set Saturday, when 5,278 results were positive.

The positivity rate -- a key metric indicating the spread of the virus -- was 27.33%. The percentage is less than the 7-day average, which is at 32.01%.

More than 15,000 people tested negative Monday (15,344).

Since February, more than 238,000 (238,067) coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

DEATHS

The state’s death toll rose by 52 within the past 24 hours, and now sits at 2,102. The state reports the death rate of all known cases in Wisconsin held steady Tuesday at 0.9%. The state is averaging 35 deaths a day throughout the past week. The DHS tweeted Menominee County reported its first death Tuesday.

ACTIVE CASES

The DHS reports Tuesday’s percentage of active cases increased from 20.8% to 21.3%. There are 50,689 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

The remaining 185,241 people who tested positive are considered recovered, or 77.8%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Department of Health Services reports another 247 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, another record for a single day. Since February, 11,844 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized because of serious symptoms.

The percentage of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus who were hospitalized continues to hold steady from the weekend at 5.0%. Friday’s hospitalization percentage was 5.1%.

Statewide Monday, there were 1,648 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 352in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 298 more total COVID-19 patients than one week ago, and 23 more COVID-19 patients in the ICU during that same timeframe. Action 2 News will continue to check back for Tuesday’s numbers and update this article when that information becomes available.

There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, a decrease of six from Monday. The facility helps the state’s hospitals make room for more serious patients by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite ready, such as patients who can walk on their own but still need oxygen. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from. The ACF is funded by the federal CARES Act and there’s no charge to patients or their insurance for their care and transport to and from their local hospital.

HOSPITAL READINESS – These numbers will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Monday’s WHA reports 12.7% of state’s ICU beds are open right now, or 187 ICU beds among 134 hospitals. That percentage increased from Sunday’s report of 11.6%. Overall, the state says 14.7% of all licensed medical beds are open.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, there are 104 ICU beds in the 13 hospitals there, and 10 beds are open. The hospitals are caring for 158 COVID-19 patients with 23 of them in ICU. Eight of the 13 hospitals say they have less than a week’s supply of gowns available.

The seven-county Northeast region has 14 ICU beds open at its 10 hospitals, out of a total 207 ICU beds. Those hospitals are caring for 189 COVID-19 patients, 44 in ICU. One out of the 10 hospitals reports they have less than a week’s supply of gowns available.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

NEW COMMUNITY TEST SITES

71 new community test sites opened last week for testing through December 10. 56 counties and 7 tribal nations will have regular testing sites. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Although you can register at the test site, you’re encouraged to register ahead of time at the COVID Connect web site. Each site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members and local site managers.

Evers and Palm say each new site is able to open through a partnership with local and tribal health departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the State of Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center and county and tribal emergency management, and the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows a record high number of new cases, with 5,771 people reported positive. Menominee County reports its first life lost to this virus, which means 71 of 72 #Wisconsin counties have reported deaths. Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/wSnnFeV40S — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 3, 2020

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

