REPORT: Packers RB Williams, LB Martin out Thursday after close contact with COVID-positive Dillon

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after running for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Phillip Gaines (29) is seen in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after running for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Phillip Gaines (29) is seen in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin will not be available Thursday as they’ve been designated high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Packers play the 49ers Thursday night in San Francisco. They’ll be without Williams, Martin and Dillon.

On Monday, the team placed A.J. Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL and Players Association policy states the list is for players who test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person.

The team says the Packers have entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and Dillon has self-quarantined.

“We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol,” the team says.

Thursday’s kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

