Oshkosh School District announces plans to switch to hybrid learning

COVID-19 cases cause delay in start, virtual classes for Oshkosh North and Merrill Middle School
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District says it plans to transition to hybrid learning on Thursday, Nov. 12. That means a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

The district has been all-virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases.

School officials say the decision is district-wide and covers 4K-12.

However, there are some exceptions. Individual classes, grades or schools may be unable to learn in-person due to COVID-19 infections and quarantines.

Things may change based on case counts from the Winnebago County Health Department. The district will be watching the Nov. 5 data release.

“If the next weekly data release from the Winnebago County Health Department shows a significant data shift that no longer supports a return to in-person learning, additional transition decisions will be made based on grade-level data and may impact schools differently,” reads a statement from the school district.

The district will return to all-virtual learning for the weeks of Nov. 30 - Dec. 4 and Jan. 4-8. This was planned ahead of time to help contain COVID-19 spread from holiday travel and increased social interactions in the community.

The district released information on their decision to switch to hybrid learning. CLICK HERE for a statement from school leaders.

Some people who were never sick enough to be hospitalized are not recovering from COVID. Previously healthy young adults...

Posted by Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

