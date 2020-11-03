Oshkosh School District announces plans to switch to hybrid learning

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District says it plans to transition to hybrid learning on Thursday, Nov. 12. That means a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

The district has been all-virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases.

School officials say the decision is district-wide and covers 4K-12.

However, there are some exceptions. Individual classes, grades or schools may be unable to learn in-person due to COVID-19 infections and quarantines.

Things may change based on case counts from the Winnebago County Health Department. The district will be watching the Nov. 5 data release.

“If the next weekly data release from the Winnebago County Health Department shows a significant data shift that no longer supports a return to in-person learning, additional transition decisions will be made based on grade-level data and may impact schools differently,” reads a statement from the school district.

The district will return to all-virtual learning for the weeks of Nov. 30 - Dec. 4 and Jan. 4-8. This was planned ahead of time to help contain COVID-19 spread from holiday travel and increased social interactions in the community.

