Green Bay man charged with Reckless Injury, Prostitution after weekend stabbing

Christopher Lahey
Christopher Lahey(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been charged with two counts following what court documents say is a stabbing in Green Bay early Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Lahey, 49, was charged with one count of First Degree Reckless Injury and one count of Prostitution-Nonmarital Sexual Intercourse Monday afternoon.

The complaint states police were called to what was a potential stabbing at the Bay Motel on Southern Military Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, November 1.

When the officer arrived, he found a man in a blue van screaming in pain, and saw blood on the mans shirt, as well as his pants.

The man, identified in the complaint as Connan Johnson, told police he had been stabbed in the stomach.

Documents say an officer checked him over, and found two stab wounds to his stomach, with one possibly on his leg.

When the officer asked Johnson who was responsible for the wounds, a woman walked out of Motel Room 126, and the officer asked if she was with Johnson.

The woman, identified in the complaint as Kathryn Pilar, told the officer she was, and stated a “fatter white man” had done the stabbing.

Johnson was taken to a hospital, where hospital staff say he suffered a punctured liver, and was bleeding internally.

Around that same time, the complaint states police were called to a weapons complaint, saying someone had a weapon on Northern Avenue as part of a dispute about a phone.

That suspect was identified in the complaint as Lahey.

Witnesses say the victim drove off in a blue van, which was found at Bay Motel.

The complaint states Lahey told police someone kicked in the door, which is when he grabbed a knife.

Officers could see the knife on the ground next to the door.

Eventually, Pillar admitted she was a prostitute, after first claiming she and Johnson were staying together and were good friends, and he had driven her to Northern Avenue to pick up money owed to her by a man.

Pillar said she had used a site called “Skip the Games” to prostitute herself out, which is how the man contacted her.

Documents say she was with Johnson at Northern Avenue, and she said when a man opened the door, he made a motion down towards Johnson’s stomach, which is when she yelled at Lahey to give Johnson his phone back.

At that time, the complaint states she and Johnson decided to leave and go back to Bay Motel. The complaint goes on to say she didn’t realize how severely Johnson had been stabbed.

