Dr. Rai says hospitals are not making money off COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rumors continue to surface about hospitals profiting off of COVID-19. Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says that’s not true.

“In most cases, the hospital’s actually still losing money on that patient. But they still have to code that way, otherwise it would be fraud,” said Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai joined us Tuesday to dispel that rumor, answer viewer questions and give tips for those who are celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends.

PREGNANCY AND EXPOSURE TO COVID-19

“The number one thing is to have this discussion with your OB-GYN. Probably going to recommend testing some point after exposure, Usually six days is what our recommendation would be. Obviously earlier if you’re symptomatic at all. Your OB might find different ways to monitor you, maybe a little more closely for the rest of your pregnancy. But the most important thing is to have that conversation with your OB-GYN, to get tested about six days after exposure, or sooner if you have any symptoms.”

DO HOSPITALS MAKE MONEY BY REPORTING COVID-19 DEATHS?

"First of all, we are monitored for fraud at all times. CMS, the government paying body on this, has said that they haven’t found any evidence of fraud. Is there more payment for a COVID patient in the hospital while treating them? Yes. From Medicare. Because it actually costs more to take care of that patient. The amount of personal protective equipment, the ICU stay, the length of stay. So they adjust the amount of money allowed by hospitals to take care of that. In most cases, the hospital’s actually still losing money on that patient. But they still have to code that way, otherwise it would be fraud.

"Also, when it comes to counting the deaths, I think that’s come up a lot. It’s important to understand that there’s good articles been published, a nice analysis from March until July, so not even including the last few months where we’ve seen an escalation of deaths, comparing deaths to the total expected amount of deaths. Believe it or not, the total amount of deaths is pretty consistent year after year. And this year there’s been a sudden spike. So COVID is causing extra deaths. I know it’s frustrating to hear that. It is a conspiracy theory when it comes to the money-making aspect of it.

“I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for health care in that sense. But we aren’t going to be making what everybody is expected to make as health systems, you know, specifically hospitals. And those physicians that weren’t able to practice for a few months, early on, the two-month period when hospitals had to shut down elective aspects of how they actually make their money. So there’s going to be a difference in what people expect for money, but that’s something that hospitals being businesses will be able to overcome. But it’s definitely not going to be a boon year.”

FALSE POSITIVES

“We’re starting to see two different types of tests out there in the market for testing. One that we consider the gold standard, which is still not 100 percent correct, that’s the PCR test. That’s the one that we’ve been using since March. And the antigen test that we’re getting more and more of, and the federal government’s actually shipping them to all the states in large quantities. Occasionally, you’ll get a test result and try to verify that. So a first test result that’s a positive and doing one right at the same time that’s a negative could show that that initial one came back positive, but it was actually a false positive. It wasn’t accurate. You may see this with those antigen tests that are coming out right now, specifically if it says you’re positive and you had no symptoms. If it says you’re positive, you had no symptoms, that antigen test, you need to be swabbed again and have that gold standard PCR to prove that positive was a real positive and not a false positive.”

HOW LONG DO YOU TEST POSITIVE AFTER SYMPTOMS?

“This one comes up a lot because certain employers are still asking for a negative test before you come back. That’s pretty inappropriate. Even the CDC would say that. You can test positive for six, eight, 12 weeks down the line, after your 10 days is done. Remember what you’re testing positive for. You’re testing that we can find genetic material of the virus in your nose or your mouth, however we’re swabbing you. That doesn’t mean that genetic material is what we call replicant-competent virus. In other words, a virus that’s replicating that’s infectious. For the first 10 days when we detect that in your nose or in your body, it’s replicating. If you have a normal immune system, not in the hospital, in the ICU, after 10 days you’re considered to be done replicating. But we could continue to test you and find left over genetic material that tests positive, like I said for six, 12, eight weeks, you pick your number, we’ve all seen longer numbers. That’s why waiting for a negative tests does not make sense. It’s 10 days and the last 24 hours without fever or significant symptoms, you should stop having that replicant-competent virus in you.”

WHERE ARE PEOPLE BEING EXPOSED?

“Most of our gauges when somebody comes into the hospital--remember there are a lot of people testing positive that are not in the hospital--it’s not like it was in May that there would be a specific industry where we saw people coming from. The majority of what people tell us is group gatherings. A wedding, a funeral, a dinner. Small group gatherings. Public places without good masking, and being indoors and close together is where we’re seeing most of those positives come from.”

ELECTION STRESS

“There’s probably never been an election year like this in the middle of a pandemic, at least in our time period, where people are anxious over other things. They’re anxious about what’s going on with the virus itself. They’re anxious about the economy and then you add the election on top of it, creating a lot of anxiety. Control what you can control. You can control your vote. Make sure you do that today. Everything else, you just need to learn to relax through. Find a good distraction today. Don’t get so fixated on the television. That’s out of your control. So make sure you’re getting some time to yourself and a good distraction today.”

CURBSIDE VOTING AND VOTING SAFETY

"Curbside voting is really, and I’m not an election expert so we have to make sure we go to the polling places, it’s there reserved for people that can’t get out of their car, they have a physical disability. But because of COVID, it’s an option in the state of Wisconsin for those that might be under quarantine or might be under isolation. It’s important to contact your polling places before that. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has made some statements about that. Now, there’s no reason not to vote. Even if you’re in the hospital, there’s a way for you to vote.

“The good thing is in the state of Wisconsin, you have that curbside option. Make sure that you’re wearing a mask, you’re bringing your own hand sanitizer. Bring your own black pen. Those are all CDC recommendations to stay safe. And maintain a really good distance. It’s a nice day out. Spend as much time in line outside rather than inside. Once again, there’s a curbside option that the CDC says if it’s in your state, call about it. Take advantage of that if you are under quarantine or isolation or if you’re sick.”

PACKERS RB AJ DILLON GETS COVID-19

“It goes to show you you can have no symptoms and be positive and be negative the day before and be positive the next day. When that virus actually starts replicating in your body. It’s important to remember the players are checked in the morning, the results come back later in the day. So this definitely could happen. The NFL has a plan. They’ve had a plan since day one. I assume the team will be following--not assume, I know the team will be following that plan since the NFL requires it. They’ve got to do their job. They’ve got to do their contact tracing. And we’ll see what the results are.”

THANKSGIVING

“In the entire pandemic management, we always try to aim for perfect and great. Understand we’re probably not going to get that. The obvious solution for Thanksgiving is not to gather with people outside your household. That’s the number one recommendation we’re going to make. But it’s not practical for us to think that everybody’s going to follow that recommendation. So what are the good things you can do if you’re not going to follow that number one recommendation? Definitely mask when you’re not eating. Maintain your physical distance. Make sure that you have great hand sanitizing. Anybody who’s sick should not be going to dinner. And then we can even try some unique things. Such as, three-to-four or five days before Thanksgiving, depending on testing at that point, get everybody tested that’s going to be in your house. Granted, they can turn positive and be exposed between the time of the test and the time they come home to you. But if they happen to be positive, you know they can’t come home. So those are little things that you can do to try to mitigate the risk. They’re not perfect, they’re not great, but they’re good things. And I think we can focus on that. When you’re starting to serve food, try not to have those platters out where everybody’s serving themselves. We live in Wisconsin, maybe that cheese and sausage platter needs to be divided up differently, and have one person serve it that’s gloved, that’s masked, that has the right amount of protection on and not leaving food out in the matter. There are a few things that can be done to mitigate that risk, if you choose to take that risk by having that dinner. The number one option is not to have it, but we want to keep giving you suggestions on things you could do that’s safe.”

