County Clerks discuss preparations, anticipation of high voter turnout

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Before polls open Tuesday morning, County Clerks in the Fox Valley are preparing for Election Day, saying this year’s event will be unlike any that we’ve seen before.

Although there have already been a couple of elections during the pandemic, Tuesday will have a much higher turnout, and those working the polls will have to balance helping those who show up in person and getting a record number of absentee ballots tabulated at the same time.

In Fond du Lac County, nearly 30,000 absentee ballots have been cast out of 63,000 registered voters.

“Fortunately as of right now we have more than enough people working at every polling location so the majority of them are just going to have extra people working on processing, helping to process the absentee ballots,” said Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg.

While counting absente ballots will take more time, it also means there is a potential of shorter lines on Election Day.

In Winnebago County, it’s one reason the deputy clerk isn’t expecting a major delay in posting results.

“By having few in person voters it will allow our election inspectors to be able to process those absentee ballots during the day and we’re hoping then they can either be caught up or close to caught up by the 8:00 mark,” said Julie Barthels, the Winnebago County Deputy Clerk.

Still, some problems will pop up, which Freiberg says, she tries to anticipate.

“It’s going to be the absentees, a huge amount of absentees is going to cause the machines to jam if they’re not put in property, but all of my election officials once again are trained," said Freiberg.

Freiberg also says there will be extra law enforcement working Tuesday in Fond du Lac County as a precaution.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.