BBB warns of scammers trying to contact you about ballots

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about scammers who may try to use uncertainty about ballots to trick you into giving out personal information, and to watch out for anyone trying to contact you about your ballot.

“I would be very concerned that a scammer might use that as a hook to start calling people to say 'Make sure your ballot is counted, we need to verify your identity. Things like that just are untrue. You do not need to provide your social security number or any personal information after the election to verify your identity,” said Susan Bach, the Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says it will take time to count all the ballots, and that alone doesn’t signify a problem.

