Badgers-Purdue football game canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers football game against Purdue Saturday has been canceled as the team continues to deal with COVID-19 infections.

The Badgers have reported 27 active cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 24. That includes 15 athletes and 12 staffers.

Football activities are on hold at this time.

Saturday’s game against Purdue is officially canceled https://t.co/feII80ReaX — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 3, 2020

This is the second week of no football for the Badgers. Last week’s game against Nebraska was also canceled.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” said UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.