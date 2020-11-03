Advertisement

Badgers-Purdue football game canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Camp Randall is practically empty Friday night for the first football game of 2020.
Camp Randall is practically empty Friday night for the first football game of 2020.(Mike Jacques)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers football game against Purdue Saturday has been canceled as the team continues to deal with COVID-19 infections.

The Badgers have reported 27 active cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 24. That includes 15 athletes and 12 staffers.

Football activities are on hold at this time.

This is the second week of no football for the Badgers. Last week’s game against Nebraska was also canceled.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” said UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

