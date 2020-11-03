Advertisement

A RAPID RISE IN THE TEMPERATURES...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Nov. 3, 2020
Temperatures will climb quickly this morning... The combination of sunshine, dry air and a brisk southwest wind will create a quick warm-up over the next few hours. While normal early November highs are often in the upper 40s, we will see highs in the lower 60s later this afternoon.

A driving force for this warm autumn weather is a downsloping wind. As Pacific air flows up over the Rocky Mountains, and then sinks in elevation, the air is forced to compress and heat up. A southwest breeze around high pressure will blow this balmy air mass into Wisconsin over the next few days. Temperatures will get even warmer late this week... We may even see near record warmth this Friday and into the weekend, as highs get close to 70 degrees.

It looks like this weather pattern will end early next week. A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms late Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop with a thud, as highs on Tuesday fall back into the seasonable 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Tons of sun. Mild and dry. A brisk wind. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Not as cold. LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Warm for November. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Near record highs? HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Showers and storms develop, especially late. HIGH: 62

