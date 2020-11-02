Advertisement

Wisconsin ranks 3rd in U.S. for COVID-19 cases per capita

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported nearly 3,500 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional deaths in the last day.

There have been 2,047 fatalities due to complications from COVID-19. The death count is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The Johns Hopkins University report shows there were 1,018 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.

Nearly 18,000 tests were processed since Saturday, for a positivity rate of more than 19%, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said. The state has recorded nearly 229,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

News

COVID-19 death rate drops slightly, more than 3,000 new cases confirmed Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The new cases were part of 18,062 new test results, the second highest amount of test results received by the state in a single day.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

News

Wisconsin surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than 5,000 new cases confirmed

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
COVID-19 testing confirmed 5,278 new cases in Wisconsin, the third time this week -- and the third time in the pandemic’s history -- there were more than 5,000 new cases identified in Wisconsin in a 24-hour period. Saturday’s amount is a new record, beating this past Tuesday’s record of 5,262 new cases.

News

High winds cause temporary closure of COVID-19 testing site in Calumet County

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The site will re-open on Thursday.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.