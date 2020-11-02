Advertisement

THE START OF SOME BEAUTIFUL NOVEMBER WEATHER...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re about to head into a warm and dry week of autumn weather... A breezy southwest wind around high pressure will cause our temperatures to trend up. Also, the jet stream is migrating north towards the U.S.-Canadian border. Other than some morning clouds, we’ll see mostly sunny weather today and through most of the week. All signs are pointing towards above normal temperatures for a while.

Today’s high temperatures will be close to 50 degrees... Then our highs will be at, and above 60 degrees from tomorrow through next weekend. With this mild and dry weather, it might be a good time to catch up on raking leaves, or perhaps get an early jump on hanging up those Christmas lights.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-25 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times. Not as cold. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Seasonably cool. LOW: 35

ELECTION DAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. A brisk wind HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with a brisk wind. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and dry. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW 52

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer than normal

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Temperatures in the mid 60s this week

Forecast

TEMPERATURES TREND WARMER THIS WEEK

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming up this week

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Winds die down this evening, chilly temperatures overnight

Updated: 13 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Winds die down this evening, chilly temperatures overnight

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Cold and windy Sunday, warmer this week!

Updated: 19 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Cold and windy Sunday, warmer this week!

Forecast

VERY GUSTY WIND TO START NOVEMBER

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

VERY GUSTY WIND TO START NOVEMBER

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

NOVEMBER GETS OFF TO A WINDY START

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Colder and windy on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Gusty conditions continue Sunday, colder and windier day expected

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Gusty conditions continue Sunday, colder and windier day expected