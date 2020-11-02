THE START OF SOME BEAUTIFUL NOVEMBER WEATHER...

We’re about to head into a warm and dry week of autumn weather... A breezy southwest wind around high pressure will cause our temperatures to trend up. Also, the jet stream is migrating north towards the U.S.-Canadian border. Other than some morning clouds, we’ll see mostly sunny weather today and through most of the week. All signs are pointing towards above normal temperatures for a while.

Today’s high temperatures will be close to 50 degrees... Then our highs will be at, and above 60 degrees from tomorrow through next weekend. With this mild and dry weather, it might be a good time to catch up on raking leaves, or perhaps get an early jump on hanging up those Christmas lights.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-25 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times. Not as cold. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Seasonably cool. LOW: 35

ELECTION DAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. A brisk wind HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with a brisk wind. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and dry. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW 52

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65

