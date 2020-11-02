Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
Both sides say they’re ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

News

Republicans, Democrats make final pushes for undecided Wisconsin voters

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Both parties held events throughout the state, just two days before Election Day, to help persuade any undecided voters to get out and vote.

Politics

Election day dos and don’ts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Know your election day dos and don'ts.

News

Ivanka Trump to make appearance in Rothschild Sunday

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Ivanka Trump will be appearing in Rothschild Sunday in a “Make America Great Again” event.

News

City of Green Bay offers drive-through voting Saturday

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
The event is being held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Latest News

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates for District 4 in Wisconsin State Assembly

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
A breakdown of the candidates running for Wisconsin's 4th District in State Assembly

News

Biden in Milwaukee attacks Trump, touts economic and health plans

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
He highlighted the impacts the pandemic has had on Wisconsin and the nation, on families and the economy.

Politics

Trump, supporters confident of a win in Green Bay rally

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Many Trump supporters we talked to entering the rally believe their candidate will win four more years.

Politics

Your Voice, Your Vote: The 6th Congressional District

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman and Dakota Sherek
Republican Glenn Grothman is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Democrat Jessica King believes change is needed in Washington.

News

Advocate Aurora Health prepares for hospitalized voting in a pandemic

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Increased hospitalizations during the pandemic means more people may need help to cast their ballot. Advocate Aurora Health has been preparing to assist voters that can’t be at the polls this year.

Politics

Packers legend Favre endorses Trump; Coach Holmgren backs Biden

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
There are two people so beloved in Green Bay that they have streets named for them.