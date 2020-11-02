Republicans, Democrats make final pushes for undecided Wisconsin voters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday was not a day of rest for either Republicans or Democrats in Wisconsin.

Both parties held events throughout the state, just two days before Election Day, to help persuade any undecided voters to get out and vote.

President Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, visited Rothschild in Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, saying “President Trump has delivered time and time again for the forgotten men and woman of America by cutting taxes for families, advocating for school choice, increasing funding for our military, and replacing the job-killing NAFTA with USMCA.”

Her visit comes just one day after First Lady Melania Trump visited West Bend.

President Trump plans to make one final visit to the state Monday, and is expected to be at the Kenosha Regional Airport at 7 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, Democrats also made their voices heard Sunday, with Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Eric Genrich hosting an event in the morning before the Packers game.

Senator Baldwin said she also plans to speak in Green Bay Monday.

This comes after new polls continue to show democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holding an advantage in the state.

According to a CNN poll that was conducted by an independent research company, the democratic nominee leads in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Phone interviews done within the last week show 52% of responders behind Biden, with 44% in favor of President Trump.

Governor Evers has also said he’s confident Wisconsin may go blue during this year’s election.

