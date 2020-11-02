Advertisement

President Trump making 11th hour campaign stop in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is visiting battleground states the day before Election Day.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY/AP) - Election day is hours away and both parties are making the push to persuade undecided voters.

President Trump will try to drum up more support with one more rally in Wisconsin on Monday, a state where polls vary from giving Democrat Joe Biden a 17-point lead to putting the race in a statistical tie.

The president will stop in Kenosha at 7 P.M. It will be his fifth trip to Wisconsin in less than a month’s time and his next-to-last campaign stop before election day.

Kenosha became a national flashpoint this summer after a police officer shot a Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed. During the protests and riots that followed, officials say a white teenager from Illinois shot three protesters, killing two. Dozens of businesses are still boarded up but far more have taken down their plywood.

In response to the president’s visit, Biden’s campaign was holding Get Out the Vote events around the state featuring U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barns, a Kenosha County Board member and a small business owner to discuss the stakes of the election and encourage people to vote.

Democrats and Biden pushed early voting, leading to high numbers of ballots cast before Tuesday coming from Democratic parts of the state. Republicans hoped to close the gap for Trump with stronger in-person turnout Tuesday.

Nearly 1.9 million people cast their ballots, either by mail or in person, as of Monday morning, fueled by concerns about the coronavirus. Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s hot spots for the virus, with skyrocketing cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The last day for in-person absentee voting was Sunday. Voters can now return their completed absentee ballots to drop boxes or their clerk’s office.

Only ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day will count. The U.S. Supreme Court in October did not allow for an extension as Democrats sought. As of Monday, there were more than 174,000 outstanding absentee ballots.

