Packers struggle to stop the run against the Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Sunday, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was responsible for a few things. The first was making history. Cook is the first player to surpass 200 yards from scrimmage and scored 4 touchdowns against the Packers inside Lambeau. The second was exposing the Packers' messy defense that struggled to tackle and continues to struggle to stop the run.

Safety Adrian Amos said things have to get corrected.

“He just got downhill in a hurry. He had some open holes. He ran through it, hit it hard, and played physical,” Amos added.

The defense had an overall lackluster showing.

"It certainly didn’t feel like it was up to par today, " Head Coach Matt LaFleur said of his run defense. “There were a lot of missed tackles out there.”

The last two times a player in the NFL had 200 yards and four touchdowns in a game have come against Green Bay...Cook on Sunday and 49er’s running back Raheem Mostert in the 2019 NFC Championship.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do in terms of riding him,” LaFleur said of the Vikings utilizing Cook. “It’s something we need to get it fixed and we need to get it fixed fast because I have a pretty good idea of what’s going to happen next week or on a short week on Thursday in San Fransico as well.”

However, the 49ers have their own issues. Quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo, tight end George Kittle and running back Tevin Coleman all left Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with an injury.

With injuries aplenty, the Thursday night matchup in San Francisco should be exciting.

