Outside groups spent $8.2M on Wisconsin legislative races

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report finds that outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Monday that found spending by Democratic-leaning express advocacy groups totaled more than $5.3 million as of Monday morning. Spending by Republican express advocacy groups totaled nearly $2.9 million.

Express advocacy groups sponsor advertising that specifically calls for people to vote for or against a candidate.

The 30th Senate District in Green Bay has seen the most spending. Ten groups backing Democrat Jonathon Hansen have spent $544,000 and four groups backing Republican candidate Eric Wimberger have spent $449,000.

