On the Clock: Reaction to Packers upset by Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are stumbling into their NFC championship game rematch after allowing Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to score four touchdowns and run for 226 yards from scrimmage in Minnesota’s 28-22 victory over the Packers.

Cover 2′s Green Bay Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Sunday’s game.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Run Defense vs Dalvin Cook

• 49ers Preview

• Trade Deadline: Do Packers make a move?

• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

• Hashtag to describe game

• Offense’s missing piece

• Thursday Night Football Prediction

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.