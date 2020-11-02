More than 3,400 new cases confirmed Monday, hospitalization rate holds steady from weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- COVID-19 testing confirmed 3,433 new cases in Wisconsin Monday, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS), exactly 60 fewer new cases than reported Sunday by the state.

The new cases were part of 8,846 new test results that were returned Monday.

The positivity rate -- a key metric indicating the spread of the virus -- was 38.81%. The percentage is more than the 7-day average, which is at 30.50%.

More than 5,000 people tested negative Monday (5,413).

Since February, more than 232,000 (232,296) coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

According to the DHS, new cases have increased 542% throughout the past two months.

DEATHS

The state’s death toll rose by three within the past 24 hours, and now sits at 2,050. The death rate of all known cases in Wisconsin returned to 0.90% Monday after having dropped Sunday from 0.90% to 0.89%. The state is averaging 37 deaths a day throughout the past week.

County-by-county case numbers will be listed later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES

Monday’s percentage of active cases held steady from Sunday at 20.8%. Saturday’s percentage sat at 21.4% after having increased from Friday’s percentage of 21.3%. Thursday’s percentage was 20.9%.

There are 48,366 people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

The remaining 181,845 people who tested positive are considered recovered, or 78.3%. Saturday’s percentage was 77.7%, and on Friday, was at 77.8% of known cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Department of Health Services reports another 100 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Since February, 11,597 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized because of serious symptoms.

The percentage of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus who were hospitalized continues to hold steady from the weekend at 5.0%. Friday’s hospitalization percentage was 5.1%.

Statewide Sunday, there were 1,534 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 347 in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 239 more total COVID-19 patients than one week ago, and 27 more COVID-19 patients in the ICU during that same timeframe. Action 2 News will continue to check back for new numbers and update this article when they become available.

There are currently 13 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, four more than Sunday. The facility helps the state’s hospitals make room for more serious patients by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite ready, such as patients who can walk on their own but still need oxygen. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from. The ACF is funded by the federal CARES Act and there’s no charge to patients or their insurance for their care and transport to and from their local hospital.

Your #COVID19_WI daily snapshot & 7-day average, showing new cases have increased 542% over the past 2 months. Right now, we have 48,366 active cases — enough people to fill Miller Park & leave 6,400+ in the parking lot. Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/kZ9XncqmQe — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 2, 2020

HOSPITAL READINESS – these numbers will be updated later in the afternoon.

Sunday’s WHA reports 11.6% of state’s ICU beds are open right now, or 171 ICU beds among 134 hospitals. Overall, the state says 15% of all licensed medical beds are open.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, there are 104 ICU beds in the 13 hospitals there, and 6 beds are open. The hospitals are caring for 139 COVID-19 patients with 22 of them in ICU. Eight of the 13 hospitals say they have less than a week’s supply of gowns available.

The seven-county Northeast region has 19 ICU beds open at its 10 hospitals, out of a total 207 ICU beds. Those hospitals are caring for 182 COVID-19 patients, 51 in ICU.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

NEW COMMUNITY TEST SITES

Gov. Tony Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced expanded community testing for COVID-19 on Thursday.

71 new community test sites opened last week for testing through December 10. 56 counties and 7 tribal nations will have regular testing sites. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Although you can register at the test site, you’re encouraged to register ahead of time at the COVID Connect web site. Each site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members and local site managers.

CLICK HERE for the list of testing sites by county.

Evers and Palm say each new site is able to open through a partnership with local and tribal health departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the State of Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center and county and tribal emergency management, and the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.

MONDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS WILL BE ADDED HERE SHORTLY (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Action 2 News will also provide county case numbers for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.**

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.**

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.