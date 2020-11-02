Advertisement

Kaukauna family donates hats to those in need

Menasha Police display Packers hats donated by a Kaukauna couple for those in need.
Menasha Police display Packers hats donated by a Kaukauna couple for those in need.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna couple wants to make sure everyone is warm this winter season. And they’re doing it one hat and pair of socks at a time.

Menasha Police have a cute display just off of their lobby. The Appleton PD has has a basket full too. And that is just some of the 2,500 fleece lined Packers hats Shirley and Albert Schmidt have donated to local police departments this year.

“We know that there’s a lot of people out there that don’t have hats, they don’t have socks and winters in Wisconsin are very cold and we have the ability to help so we choose to help,” says Shirley Schmidt.

For the past several years the Schmidts have opened their hearts and wallets to make donations like this possible.

Albert Schmidt adds, “It makes me feel good. Like Shirley said, we just buy the hats and then we just give them away.”

Local police departments happily accept the Schmidt’s donation and then turnaround and give them away to those in need.

According to Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department, “It’s been a great thing for us, for our homeless population within the community, but also there’s a lot of kids that will be out in the park that might be playing without a hat on and it’s an opportunity for our officers to make a contact them to give them a hat, make sure people are staying warm, staying safe.”

They are handouts that are definitely making a difference. Nick Oleszak with Menasha Police adds, “When we’re able to hand stuff out it is so meaningful to the people we are able to help right there on the spot.”

And that’s exactly what the Schmidts are humbly hoping to accomplish, “To me, we’re nothing special we’re just doing what everyone should do and take care of each other as best you can when you see a need there and if you have the ability I think you should do it,” says Shirley Schmidt.

