Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Keshena woman for assault with intent to murder

Michelle Pamonicutt
Michelle Pamonicutt(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Keshena woman is facing trial on a federal count of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Michelle Pamonicutt, 35, intended to kill a man she attacked on the Menominee Reservation on October 27, 2019. The attack was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police and FBI with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The indictment that would give details about the assault is sealed, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment about the crime.

A federal grand jury indicted Pamonicutt on October 20. Online court records show her defense attorney was in federal court in Green Bay last Thursday and a jury trial is scheduled for January 4.

The crime carries up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a $250,000 if Pamonicutt is found guilty.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Family tree led detectives to suspect in 1986 Holstead murder

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A Green Bay police detective says DNA and a lot genealogy research led to the arrest last week for the 1986 murder of Lisa Holstead.

News

Modern genetic testing led police to 1986 murder suspect

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A Green Bay police detective says DNA testing led to a suspect's possible relatives and eventually a suspect

State

Outside groups spent $8.2M on Wisconsin legislative races

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic-leaning groups totaled more than $5.3 million while Republican groups totaled nearly $2.9 million, according to a government watchdog group.

News

President Trump making 11th hour campaign stop in Wisconsin

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's his fifth trip to Wisconsin in less than a month’s time and his next-to-last campaign stop before election day.

National Politics

Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
Both sides say they’re ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

Latest News

News

REPORT: Packers running back tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packers running back tests positive for COVID-19

News

Appleton farmers market moves online for winter

Updated: 6 hours ago
Appleton Downtown Inc. offers an online market connecting shoppers with local vendors

News

Appleton’s winter farmers market becomes online selling place

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
“These farm market vendors are part of our local economy," Downtown Appleton's marketing director said. "When you spend your money local, more of your money stays in your community."

Coronavirus

Wisconsin ranks 3rd in U.S. for COVID-19 cases per capita

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death count is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

News

Driver killed in Dodge County crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The sheriff's office says the victim's Jeep Cherokee went off the road at a curve on County Highway G.