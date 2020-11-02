Fox Valley therapists note increased stress, anxiety over 2020 election

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 70 percent of American adults say the 2020 presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life, according to an American Psychological Association study conducted by The Harris Poll.

“Interestingly enough the American Psychological association has termed it as ‘Election Stress Disorder’ so it is actually considered a disorder for this,” said Lisa Anderson.

Anderson, a therapist and owner of A Healing Place Complete Counseling Care in Neenah, says that people can have racing thoughts, anxiety, sleep loss, or possibly suicidal ideation because of the stresses of the 2020 presidential election.

“In the last three weeks I’ve been doing a lot of talking about this with clients but I would say in the last week in particular it has increased,” said Anderson.

She isn’t the only therapist who’s seen an uptick in people anxious over the election.

“I would say, naturally, this is a year that we would say there’s higher stakes in the election,” said Rosangela Berbert, Executive Director of Good Samaritan Counseling.

Berbert says the other extreme factors of 2020 exacerbates the stress that comes with any presidential race.

“Being that we are in the middle of a pandemic and there’s so many other aspects that we’re uncertain about,” said Berbert. “You know the economics, the social justice issues, all these things are going to be impacted by this election.”

Anderson says a big thing people can do is put things into perspective.

“This catastrophized thinking happens that ‘If my candidate doesn’t win then there’s going to be the end of the world’ and it’s really about getting perspective. If your candidate doesn’t win it’s not going to be great for you, but that things are not going to be the end of the world,” said Anderson. “It may not be what you wanted but we’ll move on… America will continue to move forward.”

Both therapists also warn against people taking in too much information.

“Some people are consuming news and social media way more than what’s advised and that’s adding to their anxiety,” said Anderson.

“We need to be really careful with that, pace ourselves. Information is good, but information overload can really do some damage on us,” said Berbert.

Most importantly to reduce anxiety don’t focus on things you can’t control.

“You’ve got to take care of yourself. You’ve got to realize the only things you can control are yourself,” said Anderson. “You don’t have control over election results, you don’t have control over COVID-19, you don’t have control if people do or don’t wear masks – you have control of yourself.”

“To try to focus on what we can do, the good impact we can make,” said Berbert. “It could be making a donation to an organization that you believe that makes a difference in the community. It could be volunteering, it could be calling on people, not with conversations that are even election-related, but calling on people you know might be anxious at this time and just having a chat connecting with them.”

Berbert says another simple way to take action is to vote.

“If people didn’t vote [yet] and you feel like you want to make a difference and a least have that sense you did your best to make an impact I think one thing is vote,” said Berbert. “Find a way and go vote.”

Anderson says taking walks, doing deep breathing exercises, and other calming measures to keep yourself active and achieve a better mindset is also helpful.

“Reminding yourself it’s going to be okay, that this is not the end of the world. It’s really about thinking and how you feel and how you act,” said Anderson. “So if you can really control the thinking, you can control the emotions which will control the anxiety.”

Both therapists hope people can focus on the positives, regardless if their preferred candidate wins or not.

“They can choose to stress that upset in ways that are going to be counterproductive or destructive,” said Berbert. “Or they can choose to channel that into some actions to advocate for what they feel (is) right and they believe to be right.”

“I consistently tell people we’ve been through rough times before in the United States. We got through it then, we’ll get through it now and that this will be okay,” said Anderson. “Just remind yourself it will be okay.”

Both A Healing Place and Good Samaritan Counseling are accepting new clients.

“If you really can’t do your daily activities, if you feel like your mind is racing consistently, if you’re starting to have panic attacks, you’re starting to think about killing yourself or having suicidal thinking, if you’re very irritable, angry, having a lot of outbursts – those are things that would say you’re not probably handling the stress or anxiety well and that would be the time to seek out professional assistance,” said Anderson.

If you aren’t sure if your anxiety or stress is to a point where you may need professional help, Good Samaritan has a free, anonymous screening test to help gauge your mental health: CLICK HERE

