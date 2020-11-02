Family tree led detectives to suspect in 1986 Holstead murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police detective says DNA and a lot genealogy research led to the arrest last week for the 1986 murder of Lisa Holstead.

Holstead, 22, was found dead in a marshy section of the Ken Euers Nature Area on Green Bay’s west side in August, 1986. She was sexually assaulted and strangled. As Action 2 News first reported last week, police arrested 65-year-old Lou Archie Griffin in Racine on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police held a news conference Monday morning, Police Chief Andrew Smith says the reason they were able to solve the case was because of great police work and evidence collection in 1986.

Detective David Graf said police weren’t finding a match in law enforcement DNA databases. About two years ago, he reached out to a company that does DNA tests for genealogy, which could tell them not only more about their suspect (“such as his hair color,” Graf said) but also the killer’s possible relatives through DNA genealogy. Using that information, police found groups of people through databases and websites who might be relatives. They found a group of people who live in other states, which eventually led them to relatives in Wisconsin, and ultimately to a family member who lived in Green Bay in 1986. Police found out he was in prison for a sexual assault conviction, and after his release he moved to Green Bay -- about a month before Holstead’s murder.

At some point, Griffin moved to Racine. Green Bay police worked with Racine County authorities. Griffin was put under surveillance and DNA was collected from a discarded cigarette and beer cans and was a match to the murder evidence.

Graf said Griffin was cooperative. He voluntarily went to the sheriff’s office and talked with investigators for a few hours.

Police say they haven’t found any connection between Holstead and Griffin. Witnesses saw Lisa Holstead get out of her boyfriend’s car in the area of Mason and Taylor Streets at about 2:30 a.m. on August 12, 1986. Police now know Griffin lived a few miles from there.

It was called the city’s oldest cold case murder investigation, but Chief Smith said “There are no cold cases in Green Bay,” explaining every unsolved murder gets a constant review.

Smith said the arrest was thanks to the “a lot of tenacity” by the detective squad. Chief Smith and Mayor Eric Genrich praised Graf at the news conference for the long hours on this case that got results.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.