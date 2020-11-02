Driver killed in Dodge County crash

PORTLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - A Dodge County man died after his Jeep Cherokee went off the road in the town of Portland Sunday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep was going north on County Highway G when it failed to make the curve south of Crestview Drive. It went into the ditch on the west side of the road and hit a driveway culvert.

First responders were notified just after 10:30. Deputies and the Waterloo Fire/EMS responded.

The driver had to be extricated from the damaged vehicle. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The victim was from Reeseville. The sheriff’s office didn’t release any more information about him.

The sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.