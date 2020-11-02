Advertisement

Bail set at $2m for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Kyle Ritenhouse
Kyle Ritenhouse(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A court commissioner has set cash bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin at $2 million.

Kyle Rittenhosue of Antioch faces multiple charges in the shootings in Kenosha in August.

Rittenhouse made his initial court appearance in Kenosha on Monday.

His attorney, Mark Richards, asked that bail be set at $750,000 and that Rittenhouse be on electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors asked for $2 million.

The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Keating ultimately sided with prosecutors, noting the charges are serious and calling Rittenhouse a flight risk.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 3,400 new cases confirmed Monday, hospitalization rate holds steady from weekend

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
COVID-19 testing confirmed 3,433 new cases in Wisconsin Monday, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS), exactly 60 fewer new cases than reported Sunday by the state.

News

Appleton Farm Market goes online

Updated: 1 hours ago
The winter farmers market is now an online marketplace due to pandemic concerns

Crime

Family tree led detectives to suspect in 1986 Holstead murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A Green Bay police detective says DNA and a lot genealogy research led to the arrest last week for the 1986 murder of Lisa Holstead.

News

Modern genetic testing led police to 1986 murder suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Green Bay police detective says DNA testing led to a suspect's possible relatives and eventually a suspect

Latest News

State

Outside groups spent $8.2M on Wisconsin legislative races

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic-leaning groups totaled more than $5.3 million while Republican groups totaled nearly $2.9 million, according to a government watchdog group.

News

President Trump making 11th hour campaign stop in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's his fifth trip to Wisconsin in less than a month’s time and his next-to-last campaign stop before election day.

National Politics

Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
Both sides say they’re ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

Crime

Grand jury indicts Keshena woman for assault with intent to murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Federal prosecutors say Michelle Pamonicutt, 35, attacked on the Menominee Reservation a year ago.

News

REPORT: Packers running back tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packers running back tests positive for COVID-19

News

Appleton farmers market moves online for winter

Updated: 7 hours ago
Appleton Downtown Inc. offers an online market connecting shoppers with local vendors