As De Pere’s mayor deals with lingering COVID-19 symptoms, he expresses concern for local businesses surviving pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor James Boyd, known as a long hauler as he continues to suffer from COVID-19 symptoms, says having the virus has taught him a few lessons.

“My view is this is real, we need more people to take this seriously,” Boyd, De Pere’s first term mayor, said. “I can’t walk very long, probably a 100 feet or so and then I’m pretty much done.”

Another important lesson Boyd mentioned is that De Pere’s success is tied to lowering the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We need everybody to buy in. Whatever we’re doing right now just isn’t working, and we need the community to all take responsibility, so we can get these numbers down.”

As businesses struggle and no pandemic federal relief is in sight, Mayor Boyd said he’s concerned about the local economy.

Governor Tony Evers' mandate on limiting indoor capacity to 25 percent is currently being battled in court.

“I’m very fearful that if things do not change come spring, we’re going to have a good number of businesses in De Pere closing their doors for good,” Boyd said. “Unless we change.”

As Action 2 News First reported, more than two weeks ago the mayor and the city’s health department issued a statement recommending the West De Pere School District not allow kids back in the classroom.

It was a decision the school board eventually voted four to one in favor of doing.

On Monday, the Unified School District of De Pere will take up that same issue. This time around, Mayor Boyd told Action 2 News he’s not weighing in on the district’s future decision.

“Our health department recommendation has not changed and we stand by that,” Boyd said.

The mayor is encouraging everyone to wear a mask, socially distance, and wash their hands.

