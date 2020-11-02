Advertisement

As De Pere’s mayor deals with lingering COVID-19 symptoms, he expresses concern for local businesses surviving pandemic

Mayor James Boyd says businesses may permanently close come spring if cases don’t decrease
City of De Pere Mayor James Boyd signs his oath of office while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
City of De Pere Mayor James Boyd signs his oath of office while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor James Boyd, known as a long hauler as he continues to suffer from COVID-19 symptoms, says having the virus has taught him a few lessons.

“My view is this is real, we need more people to take this seriously,” Boyd, De Pere’s first term mayor, said. “I can’t walk very long, probably a 100 feet or so and then I’m pretty much done.”

Another important lesson Boyd mentioned is that De Pere’s success is tied to lowering the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We need everybody to buy in. Whatever we’re doing right now just isn’t working, and we need the community to all take responsibility, so we can get these numbers down.”

As businesses struggle and no pandemic federal relief is in sight, Mayor Boyd said he’s concerned about the local economy.

Governor Tony Evers' mandate on limiting indoor capacity to 25 percent is currently being battled in court.

“I’m very fearful that if things do not change come spring, we’re going to have a good number of businesses in De Pere closing their doors for good,” Boyd said. “Unless we change.”

As Action 2 News First reported, more than two weeks ago the mayor and the city’s health department issued a statement recommending the West De Pere School District not allow kids back in the classroom.

It was a decision the school board eventually voted four to one in favor of doing.

On Monday, the Unified School District of De Pere will take up that same issue. This time around, Mayor Boyd told Action 2 News he’s not weighing in on the district’s future decision.

“Our health department recommendation has not changed and we stand by that,” Boyd said.

The mayor is encouraging everyone to wear a mask, socially distance, and wash their hands.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SAM25’s new shelter space opens for winter season in Shawano

Updated: 2 hours ago
SAM25’s new shelter space opens for winter season in Shawano

News

Republicans, Democrats make final pushes for undecided Wisconsin voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Both parties held events throughout the state, just two days before Election Day, to help persuade any undecided voters to get out and vote.

News

Republicans and Democrats campaign in Wisconsin Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republicans and Democrats campaign in Wisconsin Sunday

News

Fundraiser held for veteran hit by drunk driver

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dozens showed their support at a fundraiser held Sunday for a Navy veteran who was hit by a drunk driver earlier this year.

Latest News

News

Consumer Alert: How to report scams, fraud to the Federal Trade Commission

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Action 2 News is learning what the top scam complaints are in Wisconsin, and also about the new way to report complaints to the Federal Trade Commission.

News

Consumer Alert: Top scams in Wisconsin, and how to report complaints to the FTC

Updated: 3 hours ago
Consumer Alert: Top scams in Wisconsin, and how to report complaints to the FTC

News

SAM25’s new shelter space opens for winter season in Shawano

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Action 2 News has followed SAM25′s efforts to renovate and open a new, permanent shelter location in Shawano. Sunday was the first time people could stay in the overnight shelter’s new facility.

News

Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday.

News

COVID-19 death rate drops slightly, more than 3,000 new cases confirmed Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The new cases were part of 18,062 new test results, the second highest amount of test results received by the state in a single day.

News

Missing veteran found deceased following search

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man had last been seen early Friday morning by his wife.