Appleton’s winter farmers market becomes online selling place

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Many outdoor summer farmers markets are coming to the end of their seasons, but you can still get your favorite local products as the weather cools off.

The summer market in downtown Appleton wrapped up this past weekend. Appleton is now connecting the community with the vendors online.

Appleton Downtown Inc. said it just wasn’t possible to have a safe winter farm market in the pandemic. Typically, during the winter months the market is held inside City Center Plaza with about 25 vendors.

Organizers said there wasn’t enough room to allow for appropriate social distancing, so they came up with another plan instead. You’ll be able to buy products online -- something many of the vendors have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic.

“On our website, Appletondowntown.org, we’ll have a living database of all of the farm market vendors that you typically would see. It’ll give you and overview of what products they have for you and a link that goes directly to their website or Facebook page," Appleton Downtown marketing director Lynn Schemm said.

There are different ways for you to get the products you buy. Besides shipping and delivery for various products, many vendors are offering pickup at their farms as well.

Organizers say it’s important to continue supporting these local businesses.

“These farm market vendors are part of our local economy. When you spend your money local, more of your money stays in your community, and this is a way to still get connected to them and you can still get that fresh product you love and know that it’s staying close to where you are and you’re supporting a family while you’re doing it, too,” Schemm said.

For more information visit the Downtown Appleton farm market website.

