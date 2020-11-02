A WARM FIRST WEEK OF NOVEMBER

A southwest wind will be breezy today leading our temperatures to trend upward. Some high, thin clouds have been persistent across eastern Wisconsin this morning, but we’ll see a mostly sunny afternoon. All signs are pointing towards above normal temperatures for a while.

Today’s high will be close to 50 degrees with lows tonight in the lower half of the 30s. Both are normal for early November. Then our highs will be into the upper 50s tomorrow, and at or above 60 degrees from Wednesday through the weekend!

With this mild and dry weather, it might be a good time to catch up on raking leaves, or perhaps get an early jump on hanging up those Christmas lights. Skies should be nearly sunny for Election Day (tomorrow) with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Wednesday could also be a little breezy with the southwest wind continuing. Work week afternoons should be mostly sunny this week with clouds not beginning to increase until Saturday. Highs should be in the mid 60s this weekend as southerly winds increase and turn breezy once again. A more significant storm system will lead to a chance for rain returning either late Sunday or early next week. Behind that system high temperatures will likely drop into the 30s and 40s next week.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: WSW 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Breezy west-southwest wind gusting to 30 mph. Not as cold. HIGH: 51

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with seasonable temps. LOW: 33

ELECTION DAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. Breezy at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with a brisk wind. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and dry. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Clouds gradually increase. Breezy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 65 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. A chance for rain LATE or at NIGHT. HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

