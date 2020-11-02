A WARM FIRST WEEK OF NOVEMBER

The month of October goes down in the record books as COLDER than “normal” and WETTER than “normal”. This first week of November will bring some incredible weather for this time of the year. Plenty of sun is expected every day along with daytime high temperatures mostly in the 60s... 49° is the average for this time of year.

As it looks now a weather system arrives late Sunday into Monday with a round of rain. There may even be some thunder in there. This will be followed by much colder air... By mid-week next week high temperatures will only be in the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with seasonable temps. LOW: 32

ELECTION DAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. Breezy at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and dry. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Clouds gradually increase. Breezy and seasonably warm. HIGH: 65 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. A chance for rain LATE or at NIGHT. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy with rain. Possible thunder. HIGH: 55, then dropping

