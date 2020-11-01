VERY GUSTY WIND TO START NOVEMBER

As low pressure continues to pull away from the upper Great Lakes, there will be very gusty wind through the rest of today. Northwest wind gusts will be as high as 45 mph with some gusts in door county up to 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in place through mid afternoon. Gusts may cause minor tree or powerline damage, and along the eastern side of the Bay, minor flooding and beach erosion. Temporary structures like tents will also be at risk of damage or blowing away. Spotty flakes are possible this morning, but expect the clouds to gradually clear this afternoon. Temperatures today are much cooler than yesterday, highs will stay in the 30s.

This week will be milder and fairly quiet. Most days will have partly to mostly sunny skies. A few breezy days are possible. The temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, especially toward the end of the week. On Tuesday, Election Day, the weather will be pretty comfortable for early November but you’ll probably still want some warmer layers in case you have to wait outside to vote.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

SUNDAY: Colder and very windy with northwest gusts to 45 mph. Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds slow as the night wears on. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy, but not as windy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Milder and breezy at times. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild again. Lighter wind. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and continued mild. HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, but still mild. HIGH: 62

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.