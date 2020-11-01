TEMPERATURES TREND WARMER THIS WEEK

Strong winds will subside this evening. While they won’t die down completely overnight, sustained speeds should be less than 10 mph. Skies stay mainly clear and temperatures will be a little cooler compared to Sunday morning. Look for lows in the mid 20s. But, Monday afternoon will begin a warming trend that should continue through the end of the week.

Winds will turn to the west, and could still gust to 30 mph. Highs will range from the mid 40s into the lower 50s... which is about average for early November. Lows should be close to freezing that night with Tuesday’s highs climbing into the middle 50s.

The weather this week will be fairly quiet aside from several breezy days. Wind gusts to around 20 mph are possible Tuesday, but winds will be lighter than the previous couple of days. Look for a stronger southwest breeze on Wednesday ushering in some even warmer weather! Low temperatures for the latter half of the week will be in the 40s. Highs should rise back into the 60s from Wednesday through the weekend. The work week will be dry with our next, more significant chance for rain returning late next Sunday. There also looks to be a rather significant cool-down behind this system with highs next week returning to the 30s and 40s... so enjoy the warm spell while it lasts!

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Wind weakens this evening, but doesn’t drop off completely. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Milder with mostly sunny skies. Still breezy, but not as windy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Milder, but still breezy at times. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild again. Lighter wind. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mild stretch continues. Mostly sunny. Winds picks up late. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Breezy with clouds gradually increasing. Still seasonably warm. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Rain showers arrive late. HIGH: 64

