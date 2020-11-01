Sheboygan police investigate shooting inside a home

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating a disturbance where a person brandished and fired a handgun. Police said the disturbance was the result of an after-bar party in the 1500 block of Main Ave.

No one was hurt as a result of the shooting, but the Sheboygan County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls shortly before 3:30 Sunday morning from neighbors and others reporting a fight and gunfire from inside a residence.

Officers spoke with numerous witnesses and ultimately determined that a fight started after a group of men arrived at the party. Police said during the fight one of the men displayed a handgun and discharged several rounds. No one was struck by the gunfire and the fight resulted in only minor injuries.

Officers have developed potential suspects and are continuing to investigate the disturbance.

Based on the investigation, police do not believe this is a random event and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the disturbance is encouraged to call Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333, or they may provide information anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436) or online at cufthem.com.

