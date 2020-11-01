SAM25’s new shelter space opens for winter season in Shawano

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has followed SAM25′s efforts to renovate and open a new, permanent shelter location in Shawano.

Over the last year the nonprofit has been working to get things ready and Sunday was the first time people could stay in the overnight shelter’s new facility

“This is the first permanent space that SAM25 has had,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bisterfeldt.

A lot has changed since SAM25 first provided a tour of its new home in June 2019.

“We were able to fix it up, renovate it, and just update things with ADA compliance, and it was wonderful,” said Bisterfeldt.

SAM25′s ultimate goal is to help people out of homelessness through its resource programs, but Bisterfeldt knows now more than ever the winter shelter is needed.

“The timing couldn’t have been any better,” said Bisterfeldt.

Bisterfeldt says need in the community has grown.

“Our daytime resource program, which goes on all year, has tripled in services since last year and we’ve gotten a ton of calls lately relative to people looking for shelter,” said Bisterfeldt.

Plus, pandemic safety measures wouldn’t have worked well in their previous, rented shelter space which was far smaller.

“It was much more communal,” said Bisterfeldt. “We didn’t have doors on the rooms, the rooms weren’t really big enough, the bathrooms weren’t large enough, everybody had to share facilities.”

Families will now be housed together in one of eight rooms on a first come, first serve basis. Capacity will be roughly 25 people during the pandemic.

Outside of masks and screening those who enter, meals will be served in rooms and communal spaces like the playroom and resource center will be limited.

“We don’t want anybody to get sick so we’re going to do everything we can,” said Bisterfeldt.

Long-term SAM25 also plans to open a thrift shop and community clinic, but for now they’re focused on the shelter which will run Nov. through April.

“I think we’ll be busy tonight right away,” said Bisterfeldt.

Volunteers are always needed to help make meals, take on shelter shifts, or for other activities.

To learn more about ways you can help, visit SAM25′s website.

