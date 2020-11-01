Missing veteran found deceased following search

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Horicon man who went missing and prompted a Green Alert in the state has been found dead.

The Horicon Police Department said Sunday Dale Vogt, 62, was found by a work crew in Rubicon Township.

Searches had been done by four teams Friday and Saturday in order to find Vogt, including K9 Search and Rescue teams.

In addition, two drone teams with thermal imaging capabilities had helped in the search.

Another search was planned for Sunday.

Vogt had last been seen by his wife at about 3:15 a.m. Friday, and he had left his home on foot without a phone, or telling his wife where he was going.

