LIVE BLOG: Gusty conditions expected Sunday at Lambeau, Bakhtiari out again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After two back-to-back road games, the Packers will play on home turf again Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay (5-1) has an 8-3-2 record against Minnesota (1-5) at Lambeau Field since 2008. Through 120 meetings, including two postseason games (1-1), the Packers are 63-54-3 against the Vikings in the all-time series.

Out of the past 14 home games against Minnesota, the Packers have scored 23 or more points in 11 of those games.

Earlier this year, the Packers defeated the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium by a score of 43-34. That same game, receiver Davante Adams tied the franchise record for the most receptions in a single game, with 14.

This week, tackle David Bakhtiari will be out again after being listed as questionable, as well as corner back Kevin King, safety Raven Greene, running back Aaron Jones, linebacker Randy Ramsey, and defensive tackle Billy Winn.

The Packers won't have LT David Bakhtiari (chest) again. He had been questionable. But K Mason Crosby, RB/KR Tyler Ervin and S Darnell Savage all are good to go.



Here's the inactive list: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Raven Greene, RB Aaron Jones,... https://t.co/xcZRXWxzmP — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Minnesota will get Dalvin Cook back after he recovered from a groin injury the past two weeks. The Vikings will be without Tajae Sharpe, Holton Hill, Chris Jones, Curtis Riley, Jordan Brailford, Oli Udoh and Dan Chisena.

As noted in Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts article published Sunday, there will be strong winds blowing throughout the game.

Welcome to Lambeau. Old glory is flapping in strong NW wind for #MINvsGB pic.twitter.com/t8y70DMoVQ — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 1, 2020

Encouragement. Crosby hits 50 yarder upwind in warmups, but wind is really moving the ball as snow flurries arrive and hour from kickoff. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 1, 2020

A now a decent little snowfall is hitting Lambeau. https://t.co/J4WjVQR7v9 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

Kicking south: 33 (G), 37 (G), 43 (WR and short), 43 (G), 47 (short), 47 (G), 42 (WR), 42 (WR) 42 (good).



Going toward the South end zone is going to be a problem. https://t.co/X1TuyDUske — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

FOX will air the game, which is expected to begin at 12 p.m.

