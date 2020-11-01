LIVE BLOG: Gusty conditions expected Sunday at Lambeau, Bakhtiari out again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After two back-to-back road games, the Packers will play on home turf again Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings.
Green Bay (5-1) has an 8-3-2 record against Minnesota (1-5) at Lambeau Field since 2008. Through 120 meetings, including two postseason games (1-1), the Packers are 63-54-3 against the Vikings in the all-time series.
Out of the past 14 home games against Minnesota, the Packers have scored 23 or more points in 11 of those games.
Earlier this year, the Packers defeated the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium by a score of 43-34. That same game, receiver Davante Adams tied the franchise record for the most receptions in a single game, with 14.
This week, tackle David Bakhtiari will be out again after being listed as questionable, as well as corner back Kevin King, safety Raven Greene, running back Aaron Jones, linebacker Randy Ramsey, and defensive tackle Billy Winn.
Meanwhile, Minnesota will get Dalvin Cook back after he recovered from a groin injury the past two weeks. The Vikings will be without Tajae Sharpe, Holton Hill, Chris Jones, Curtis Riley, Jordan Brailford, Oli Udoh and Dan Chisena.
As noted in Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts article published Sunday, there will be strong winds blowing throughout the game.
FOX will air the game, which is expected to begin at 12 p.m.
The Action 2 News Sports team will continue to provide updates here throughout the game.
