Fundraiser held for veteran hit by drunk driver

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens showed their support at a fundraiser held Sunday for a Navy veteran who was hit by an alleged drunk driver earlier this year.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Matt Schipferling was crossing the street on August 30th near Saint Mary’s Church in Menasha with his service dog when a vehicle blew past the stop sign, and hit both of them.

The 60-year-old’s motorized scooter was damaged, and he was knocked to the ground.

Schipferling received cuts and bruises during the incident, while the dog’s paw was sprained.

Eventually, Terrance Driscoll, 28, was arrested after several witnesses identified his vehicle and location.

“I heard my service dog Cherokee whining. And then a second or two later, I heard a woman’s voice asking me if I was all right. I was laying on my left side,” said Schipferling.

Sunday’s fundraiser, which was held at the Grand Meridian, was intended to help cover the costs of Schipferling’s medical bills, as well as his dog’s.

Driscoll is facing three charges, including hit and run causing injury.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.