Advertisement

Fundraiser held for veteran hit by drunk driver

A fundraiser was held Sunday for a Navy veteran who was hit by an alleged drunk driver while crossing the street with his service dog earlier this year.
A fundraiser was held Sunday for a Navy veteran who was hit by an alleged drunk driver while crossing the street with his service dog earlier this year.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens showed their support at a fundraiser held Sunday for a Navy veteran who was hit by an alleged drunk driver earlier this year.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Matt Schipferling was crossing the street on August 30th near Saint Mary’s Church in Menasha with his service dog when a vehicle blew past the stop sign, and hit both of them.

The 60-year-old’s motorized scooter was damaged, and he was knocked to the ground.

Schipferling received cuts and bruises during the incident, while the dog’s paw was sprained.

Eventually, Terrance Driscoll, 28, was arrested after several witnesses identified his vehicle and location.

“I heard my service dog Cherokee whining. And then a second or two later, I heard a woman’s voice asking me if I was all right. I was laying on my left side,” said Schipferling.

Sunday’s fundraiser, which was held at the Grand Meridian, was intended to help cover the costs of Schipferling’s medical bills, as well as his dog’s.

Driscoll is facing three charges, including hit and run causing injury.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Consumer Alert: How to report scams, fraud to the Federal Trade Commission

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Action 2 News is learning what the top scam complaints are in Wisconsin, and also about the new way to report complaints to the Federal Trade Commission.

News

Consumer Alert: Top scams in Wisconsin, and how to report complaints to the FTC

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Consumer Alert: Top scams in Wisconsin, and how to report complaints to the FTC

News

SAM25’s new shelter space opens for winter season in Shawano

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Action 2 News has followed SAM25′s efforts to renovate and open a new, permanent shelter location in Shawano. Sunday was the first time people could stay in the overnight shelter’s new facility.

News

Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Dalvin Cook gained 226 yards from scrimmage and became the first Viking in over four decades to score four touchdowns in a single game as Minnesota defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 death rate drops slightly, more than 3,000 new cases confirmed Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The new cases were part of 18,062 new test results, the second highest amount of test results received by the state in a single day.

News

Missing veteran found deceased following search

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man had last been seen early Friday morning by his wife.

News

LIVE BLOG: Vikings defeat Packers, 28-22

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay (5-1) has an 8-3-2 record against Minnesota (1-5) at Lambeau Field since 2008.

Crime

Sheboygan police investigate shooting inside a home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers have developed potential suspects and are continuing to investigate the disturbance.

News

MARINETTE FAMILY STRUGGLE TO FIND HOME AFTER FIRE - clipped version

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

5 months after Marinette apartment fire, several families remain homeless

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Several families remain displaced five months after a blaze at a low-income building in Marinette.